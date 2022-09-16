Buhari appoints Ndiomu as PAP Interim Administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. A statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had announced Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of the PAP. Recall that President Buhari had earlier ap-pointed Colonel Milland Dikio (retd) as the Interim Administrator of the PAP. There had been calls for the President to either confirm Dikio as the Administrator of the PAP or pronounce him as Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs. According to the statement by Adesina, the appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983. He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.
Related Articles
Igbo Congress, Nzuko Umunna fault Kanu’s ‘interception’ drama
…say it’s violation of int’l law The World Igbo Congress (WIC), yesterday, faulted the process of the reported “interception” of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a foreign country by Nigerian security operatives and his subsequent repatriation to Nigeria. The WIC said that the whole episode smacked of an “illegal abduction and international gangsterism” which, according to […]
Insecurity: Defend yourselves against bandits, Bauchi gov tells residents
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has asked communities to defend themselves against bandits. However, he said they must work with law enforcement agencies. Last week bandits attacked some communities in Alkaleri Local Government Area, killing four persons and leaving three others severely injured. Mohammed, who at the weekend met with stakeholders, traditional rulers and law […]
ICC to analyse violence ‘materials’ from #EndSARS protests
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it will “analyse materials” it has received about the violence which hit Nigeria last month following protests against police brutality. Responding to queries from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the ICC chief prosecutor’s office said that, contrary to an earlier report, it has not already opened a “formal […]
