Buhari appoints Ndiomu as PAP Interim Administrator

Pauline Onyibe and Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. A statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had announced Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of the PAP. Recall that President Buhari had earlier ap-pointed Colonel Milland Dikio (retd) as the Interim Administrator of the PAP. There had been calls for the President to either confirm Dikio as the Administrator of the PAP or pronounce him as Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs. According to the statement by Adesina, the appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983. He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

 

