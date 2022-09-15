Buhari appoints Ndiomu as PAP Interim Administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Recall that Buhari had earlier appointed Colonel Milland Dikio (rtd) as the Interim Administrator of the PAP.

There had been calls for the President to either confirm Dikio as the Administrator of the PAP or pronounce him as Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs.

However, the Presidency on Thursday announced the appointment of Ndiomu as PAP Interim Administrator.

According to the statement by Adesina, the appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of the 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983. He held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career. He retired in December 2017.

Ndiomu also trained as a lawyer and is an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos in Plateau State; Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos State; Harvard Kennedy School and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among others.

