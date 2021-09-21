Buhari appoints new members in EFCC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new members into the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The president in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, named Mr George Abang as secretary of the board while Lukman Mohammed, Kola Adeshina and Mohammed Yahaya were appointed as board members.

The appointments are subjected to the ratification of the senate.

Buhari’s letter seeking confirmation of the nominees was read on the floor of the Senate by Lawan, at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

The president said the nominations were in accordance with the Act establishing the anti-graft agency.

He urged the Senate to confirm them in the “usual expeditious manner”.

