Buhari appoints new Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.
Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
Buhari thanks the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he calls their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.
The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
The President congratulated the new Service Chiefs, and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Pastor regains freedom from Islamic State

Musa Pam, Jos A pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Polycarp Zongo, kidnapped 11 days ago by members of the Islamic State of West Africa terrorist group, has been released. Rev. Zongo was released on Friday evening through an undisclosed process officials indicated. New Telegraph learnt that Rev. Zongo who is […]
Gunmen kill 2 abduct 4 in Kaduna communities

Dare devil kidnappers, who wanted to abduct some residents in Kaduna State on Thursday, shot dead two persons before fleeing into the bush. The diseased were allegedly shot dead Thursday night when the kidnappers in their numbers invaded the community but were challenged by the youths who mobilised themselves and prevented them from operating in […]
Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532. The new Covid-19 infections include Lagos-156; Kano-65; Ogun-57; Plateau-54; Oyo-53; Benue-43 and FCT-30. Others are Ondo-18; Kaduna-16; Akwa Ibom and Gombe-13 each; Rivers-12; Ekiti-9; […]

