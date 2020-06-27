News

Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, yesterday in Abuja. According to the statement, Adigio was appointed a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the maritime varsity, Okodudu’s appointment as Acting VC, however, would only cover a period of six months.

The statement reads: “The appointment of Prof. Adigio, according to the statement, takes effect from June 11” “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Stephen Agochi Okodudu as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt for a period of six months “The acting appointment is with effect from July 13. Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, has congratulated all the appointees.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to implement Lekki’s 20-year Master Plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of strategy to ease traffic gridlock in Lekki axis, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that his administration was set to implement Lagos’1980-200 Metropolitan Master Plan with the construction of Regional Road Project in the area. The governor, who also assured residents that the road project would be completed in two years as other […]
News

Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.     According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 distorted plans in health sector –Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Dominic Adewole, Kunle Olayeni and Sola Adeyemo

…40m women at risk of cervical cancer As Nigeria continues to grapple with increasing cases of COVID- 19 infections in the country, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the pandemic distorted all plans and strategies already on course and laid out to be implemented in the health sector. This came even as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: