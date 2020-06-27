Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, yesterday in Abuja. According to the statement, Adigio was appointed a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the maritime varsity, Okodudu’s appointment as Acting VC, however, would only cover a period of six months.

The statement reads: “The appointment of Prof. Adigio, according to the statement, takes effect from June 11” “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Stephen Agochi Okodudu as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt for a period of six months “The acting appointment is with effect from July 13. Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, has congratulated all the appointees.”

