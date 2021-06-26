Buhari appoints Obinna, Saidu chairman, exec sec of PPPRA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Atuonwo Obinma and Abubakadir Said as chairman and executive secretary respectively for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Seidu was reappointed for a second term of four years. The appointment of Obinna as chairman, Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003, he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...