Buhari appoints Obinna, Saidu chairman, exec sec of PPPRA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Atuonwo Obinma and Abubakadir Said as chairman and executive secretary respectively for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Seidu was reappointed for a second term of four years. The appointment of Obinna as chairman, Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003, he stated.
JUST IN: Obasanjo meets Gumi behind closed doors in Ogun
Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Popular Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. New Telegraph learnt that, Gumi, arrived the penthouse residence of Obasanjo, located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, around 11am and went straight into the
Buhari's NTA interview promises to be revealing — Presidency
Another interview with President Muhammadu Buhari will air on Friday night, according to the Presidency, and it will be "revealing." President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released a statement headlined, "President Muhammadu Buhari In Exclusive Interview With NTA." "President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority an exclusive interview, from
NDDC, EFCC probes: Appointees abused trust, says Buhari
…says Service chiefs could do much better In what appears as his first official reaction to the ongoing probes, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reacted on the allegations of corruption levelled against the leaderships of some Federal Government's agencies and commissions. The President's reaction was coming on the sidelines of the ongoing investigations into the activities
