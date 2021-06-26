News

Buhari appoints Obinna, Saidu chairman, exec sec of PPPRA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Atuonwo Obinma and Abubakadir Said as chairman and executive secretary respectively for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Seidu was reappointed for a second term of four years. The appointment of Obinna as chairman, Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003, he stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Obasanjo meets Gumi behind closed doors in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Popular Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. New Telegraph learnt that, Gumi, arrived the penthouse residence of Obasanjo, located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, around 11am and went straight into the […]
News

Buhari’s NTA interview promises to be revealing — Presidency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Another interview with President Muhammadu Buhari will air on Friday night, according to the Presidency, and it will be “revealing.” President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, released a statement headlined, “President Muhammadu Buhari In Exclusive Interview With NTA.” “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority an exclusive interview, from […]
News Top Stories

NDDC, EFCC probes: Appointees abused trust, says Buhari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Lawrence Olaoye

…says Service chiefs could do much better In what appears as his first official reaction to the ongoing probes, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reacted on the allegations of corruption levelled against the leaderships of some Federal Government’s agencies and commissions. The President’s reaction was coming on the sidelines of the ongoing investigations into the activities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica