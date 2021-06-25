News

Buhari appoints Obinna, Saidu Chairman, Exec./Sec. of PPPRA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Atuonwo Obinma and Abubakadir Said as Chairman and Executive Secretary respectively for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Seidu was reappointed for a second term of four years.
The appointment of Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003, he stated.

