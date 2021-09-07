Buhari appoints Osinbajo as health sector reform chair

…names Adetifa new NCDC’s DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman of the newly constituted Health Reform Committee.

This came as he named Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), following the appointment of his predecessor, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as the Assistant Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the new health panel would commence the development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria in collaboration with the state governments and the FCT administration.

This was sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The committee will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.

The committee, set up for a period of six months, has members drawn from private and public sector, health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others.

