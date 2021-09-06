News

Buhari appoints Osinbajo Chairman, health sector reform panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja and Murtala Anyila

…names Adetifa new NCDC’s DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman of the newly constituted Health Reform Committee.

This came as he named Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) following the appointment of his predecessor, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as the Assistant Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to a release by Malam Garba Shehu, the new health panel would commence the development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria in collaboration with the state governments and the FCT administration.

This was sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.

The committee will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.

The committee, set up for a period of six months, has members drawn from private and public sector, health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others.

Other members are:  Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State ; Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Honourable Minister of Health; Mr. Alex Okoh Director General BPE; Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, a Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology at University College London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health; Mr Babatunde Irukera, Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer  Protection Council; Senator (Dr)  Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe;  Dr. Adedamola Dada; Dr. Sani Aliyu;  Dr. Mairo Mandara; Dr. Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga;  Professor Uche Amazigbo ; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health; Dr Faisal Shuaib; Prof Nasiru Sambo; Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa; Dr Gambo Aliyu and the newly appointed NCDC DG.

Others in the committee are: Dr Betta Edu (Chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum representing National Council on Health); President Nigeria Medial Association;  President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; President National Association of Nigeria Nurses & Midwives;  President Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria; Mrs Temi Marcella Awogboro; Dr. Muhammad Sadiq;  Dr. Azubike Tagbo and  World Health Organisation, Nigeria.

Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are to serve as resources persons and have observer roles in the committee.

