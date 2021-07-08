Buhari appoints, reassigns 42 royal fathers as varsity chancellors

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment and reassignment as the case maybe, 42 royal fathers to federal universities in the country.

President Buhari also gave approval for the appointment of Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of Councils of 23 federal universities and four Inter-University Centres (IUCs).

The appointment or reassignment of royal fathers had become necessary, following the establishment of new federal universities, and the death of some chancellors.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who read out the place of assignment for each royal father in the country on Wednesday in Abuja, said they were expected to promote morality and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He said: “Mr. President has, following the establishment of additional universities, approved the appointment and/or reassignment of Chancellors to 42 federal universities. The exercise is intended to also replace deceased Chancellors of some federal universities.

“As royal fathers, these Chancellors are expected to be the moral compass of the various universities to which they are assigned. They have been taken from their kingdoms and primary constituencies to other kingdoms and these appointments are expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.

“Chancellors shall be presented to the university community at an investiture ceremony to be organised by the university for the purpose; or during the next convocation ceremony when the investiture will precede the conferment of degrees at convocation.

“The Chancellor shall in relation to the university take precedence before all other members of the university, and when he is present shall preside at all the meetings of convocation held for conferring degrees.”

