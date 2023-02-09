Buhari appoints rectors, registrars for three polytechnics

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three rectors and registrars for three federal polytechnics in the country. A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Goong yesterday in Abuja said the appointments were for a single term of five years each, with effect from January 17, in line with the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act, 2019.

According to him, Dr Paul-Darlington Ndubuisi was appointed rector, Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia State; Prof. Mohammed Magaji, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State; and Dr Duke Okoro, rector, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

Also, President Buhari has approved the appointment of three registrars for the polytechnics with a single term of five years each effective from January 17. They are Alhaji Umar Dumbulum, registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State; Mrs Christine Aluyi, registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State; and Mrs Ezenuruihe Olachi, registrar, Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia State. Two bursars Mr Solomon Atabatele and Ms Amarachi Nkpadowereequally appointedfortheFederalPolytechnic, Kabo, Kano State and Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State, respectively, effective from January 17.

