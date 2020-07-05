News

Buhari appoints Rev. Pam NCPC Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

 

The was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

 

Until his appointment, Rev Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board.

 

Born on 20th February, 1960 in Gyel, Jos South LGA of Plateau State, Rev Pam holds a first degree in Christian Education.

 

As an ordained Minister, Rev Pam brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Christian community, coupled with a deep understanding of promoting inter-religious harmony and conflict resolution in the Northern parts of the country.

 

 

