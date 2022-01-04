News

Buhari appoints Salami Chief Economic Adviser

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

NEWS (pix: Dr. Doyin Salami)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Doyin Salami as his Chief Economic Adviser.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

Until his appointment, Salami, was the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

A 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London, Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

The Chief Economic Adviser to the President is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

He was a member of the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal government’s economic management team.

Apart from leading sessions at Lagos Business School, Salami also consults for multiple organisations, including Department for International Development (DFID), World Bank, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

 

Our Reporters

