Buhari appoints Segun Awolowo Secretary, National Action C’ttee on AFCFTA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years with effect from December 19, 2022.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in a release yesterday.

As Secretary, Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest.

Awolowo, a Law graduate from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, has served as Special Assistant to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He also worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja as Secretary for Social Development and Transport from 2007 to 2011.

Awolowo was the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council between 2013 and 2022, serving two tenures.

 

