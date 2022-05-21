Buhari appoints Semiu Adeniran as new statistician-general

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Sufuyan Ojeifo, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, said this in a statement issued on Friday. According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect. Adeniran’s appointment follows the demise of Simon Harry, the former Statistician General of the Federation, on April 13. “Semiu Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with a bias for Demography and Social Statistics.

He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions,” the statement reads. “Until his appointment, Semiu was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”

