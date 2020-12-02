Buhari appoints Sulaiman-Ibrahim as NAPTIP DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammmadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu. Sulaiman-Ibrahim would be replacing Mrs. Julie Okah-Donli, a lawyer, who was appointed in 2017 by the President.

A holder of BSc (Sociology) degree, Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs. Sulaiman- Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.

Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.

