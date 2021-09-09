News

Buhari appoints Waziri-Azi NAPTIP DG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri-Azi, as Director General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, this was sequel to a recommendation of the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who expressed the “urgent need for the Ministry to intensify on the existing capacity in the NAPTIP in order to achieve its key result areas as identified.” She added that the recommendation of Fatima Waziri-Azi was based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved before now.” A former head of the department of public law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Waziri-Azi is a women’s rights advocate, a campaigner against domestic and sexual-based violence and an expert in the rule of law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

All worshippers must wear face masks – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says sick, elderly should remain at home The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches to ensure that all worshippers wear face masks during service and any sick person or the elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released yesterday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph […]
News

Three killed, 20 injured, 15 houses burnt as gas plant explodes in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba

There was sorrow, tears and death in Agbor, Ika South council area of Delta State on Friday night as a gas plant in the locality exploded, burnt over 15 houses, burnt no fewer than 20 persons and killed three inhabitants of the area.   The ill-fated gas station – the Osadebe Gas Plant – was […]
News

DSS: Security is collective responsibility

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Regina Otokoa, Abuja

…as EFCC, Pantami, others bag security awards The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the citizens on the need to take ownership of the fight against insurgency and others, saying security remained a collective resoonsibility.of all lovers of peace. Director General of the State Service (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the position at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica