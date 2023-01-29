News

Buhari appoints Yusha'u Ahmed as NYSC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brig. Gen. Y. D. Ahmed as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He will be officially taking over on Monday from Christy Uba who piloted the affairs of the NYSC for about three months.

Uba, the most senior director, was appointed by the Presidency following the sacking of Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah over alleged incompetence and poor performance.

New Telegraph reported that on November 22 2022, that the NYSC announced the elevation of its Director, Information and Communications Technology, Christy Uba as its acting Director-General.

She made history as the first woman to be appointed to head the NYSC since its establishment about 50 years ago.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, had said the appointment followed the sacking of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as DG by the President.

The statement was titled: “Mrs Uba to oversee NYSC pending the appointment of substantive Director General.”

“The most senior Director in the scheme has taken over the leadership of the corps in the capacity of overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President,” Megwa said.

About 48 hours after her appointment, Uba had promised to restore the status of the organisation to make it more visible.

She, however, said there was nothing new to be excited about having been in the organisation for a long time.

Uba, who was the Director Overseeing the NYSC, stated this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2022 combined press and public relations, protocol officers and Freedom of Information desk officers workshop with the theme: ‘Enhancing the corporate image of NYSC: Quintessential role of Public Relations officers.’

She said: “I expect more efficiency, diligence, commitment and they should do their job more professionally and begin to hit the ground running more than ever before.

“I think it is as usual because this is the job we do on daily basis and have been in the scheme for this long, I think there is nothing new that I should be excited about.

“This time I’m poised to make sure that we begin to do our job the way we have been doing it and also to let the public know that NYSC is still working and we pray that as a team we have all agreed to work and make the scheme more visible than ever before.

“We want to restore the confidence of the staff and the corps members so that they know nothing has changed at NYSC. We still remain the scheme that has remained visible for some time now, nothing has changed.”

 

