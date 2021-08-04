News Top Stories

Buhari appreciates CBN Gov, Emefiele, at 60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, as he turns 60. In a release by his spokesman, the President appreciated the economist/banker for his patriotic service to the country at a time of stiff economic challenges, praying that his efforts would yield positive dividends for the generality of Nigerians.

He equally wished the CBN Governor good health and greater service to the fatherland. Buhari, in a letter to Emefiele, said: “As Governor of Nigeria’s Apex Bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion and doggedness. As you continue to build on these achievements, it is my hope that your efforts translate to more positive results on the nation’s economy for improved living standards we envisage for our people. “While using this medium to pray to Almighty God to bless you with many more years in good health and service to your fatherland, please accept my best wishes and personal regards.”

Our Reporters

