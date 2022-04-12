Buhari appreciates ex-UN scribe for support to Nigeria

News Top Stories

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday spoke with Ban Ki- Moon over the telephone and said Nigeria was in full appreciation to the former United Nations Secretary General for his commitment towards the progress and socio-economic development of Nigeria. In a statement by his spokesman,

 

Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari reiterated his long-standing respect and admiration for the two-time UN scribe and thanked him for initiating the call. Ban Ki-Moon commended the President for his handling of security and related challenges facing the country.

He expressed appreciation for the support of two prominent citizens of Nigeria – Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President’s Chief of Staff and one-time UN Undersecretary General and Mrs Amina Mohammed, the current Deputy Secretary General, saying that they were among the best he had ever worked with.

 

