Buhari approves 159 new radio, television stations

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval to 159 companies, communities and institutions of higher learning to operate radio and television stations. Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Balarabe Ilelah, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “Following the approval granted by the president, NBC has released the list of 159 licences granted to companies, communities and institutions of higher learning. “The commission was established by the NBC ACT, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004 with the mandate to regulate and control broadcasting in Nigeria.

Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria.” The director general said the newly-approved licences were that of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (Radio), Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio), Smile Community Radio Initiative and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture Radio.

