Buhari approves 3 new Boards for FCT

Three agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have finally being given statutory boards, following the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Boards that got the Presidential nod include, FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission, and FCT Primary Health Care respectively. Information made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday from the office of FCT Minister of State, has it that the approval came sequel to a request made Minister Dr. Ramatu Aliyu. The Boards that consist of notable politicians in Abuja, are said to be ready for inauguration soon.

“The 14-member appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board include Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed as Chairman, Sule Alhassan as Secretary, Murtala Usman Karshi as member. Hon. Mohammed Angulu Loko, Adaji Usman, Hassan Musa Mohammed and Haj. Binta Mohammed Mayana, are also expected to serve as members of the FCT-UBEB board. “Other members include Haj. Aisha Ibrahim Baiye, Hon. Dapo Olutekunbi, Comr. Suleiman Ango, Hamidu Sarki, Hafsat Ismail, Adamu Mohammed Galadima and Ndatsu Mohammed.”

 

