Buhari approves 3 new Boards for FCT

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

 

Three agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have finally being given statutory boards, following the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Boards that got the Presidential nod include FCT Universal Basic Education, FCT Area Council Service Commission and FCT Primary Health Care respectively.

Information made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday from the office of the FCT Minister of State, has it that the approval came sequel to a request made Minister Dr. Ramatu Aliyu.

The Boards, that consist of notable politicians in Abuja, are said to be ready for inauguration soon.

The 14 members appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board include Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed as Chairman, Sule Alhassan as Secretary, Murtala Usman Karshi as member. Hon. Mohammed Angulu Loko, Adaji Usman, Hassan Musa Mohammed and Hajia Binta Mohammed Mayana, are also expected to serve as members of the FCT-UBEB board.

Other members include Hajia Aisha Ibrahim Baiye, Hon. Dapo Olutekunbi, Comr. Suleiman Ango, Hamidu Sarki, Hafsat Ismail, Adamu Mohammed Galadima and Ndatsu Mohammed.

Members appointed to manage the affairs of the FCT Area Council Service Commission include Hon. Audi Haruna Shekwolo as Chairman, Musa Loko as Administrative Secretary, Alhaji Usman Yahaya, as Permanent Member 1, and Prince Suleiman Tanko Abubakar, as Permanent Member 2.

Others include Yuda Pius Azana as member, Hajia Rakiya Ibrahim, Mrs. Nike Abubakar, Malam Rajab Yabagi, Hajia Aisha Adamu, Abdullahi Galadima and Alhaji Shuaibu Umar.

While the 12 members appointed to oversee the activities of the FCT Primary Health Care Board include Sen. Usman Jibril Wowo as Chairman, Dr. Isah Yahaya Vatsa as Secretary, Mrs. Sarauniya E. Erondu as Resident member, Haj. Amina Idris, and a representative of FCDA Director.

Others include a representative of Area Council Services Secretariat Director, Chairman of ALGON FCT Chapter, Director of FCT Treasury, General Manager FCT Health Management Board, Executive Secretary FCT Health Insurance Scheme, Chairman NMSA FCT branch and Chairman JOHESU, FCT branch.

 

 

Reporter

