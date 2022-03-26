News

Buhari approves 4 new permanent secretaries

Following the recently concluded selection process, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries including the Solicitor- General of the Federation/ Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice in the Federal Civil Service.

This was disclosed in a release by the Deputy Diing rector, Press and Publicity, in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Ahmed Abdullahi, in a release made available to newsmen yesterday. According to him, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, said the appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin, where applicable, were as follows: Ogbe Mary Ada, Benue; Shehu Ibrahim, Jigawa; Daju Kachallom Shangti, Plateau and Beatrice Ejodamen Solicitor- General of the Federation/ Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice. “A date for the swearing- in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course,” he stated.

 

