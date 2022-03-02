Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of 5,000 Nigerians from Ukraine 

News Top Stories

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the sum of $8.5 million for immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russia/Ukraine war to neighbouring Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who briefed alongside the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, said the approval came after a joint memo presented by both ministries at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Dada disclosed that Air Peace and Max Air airlines have been contracted to provide three aircrafts and run as many shifts as possible to facilitate the evacuation.

Dada said those to be evacuated include 940 from Romania, 150 from Slovakia and 350 from Poland who have registered for evacuation.

On the amount approved, Dada said: “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs wrote a memo to the president seeking for funding to enable us conduct this exercise. The memo was in the tune of $8.5 million which Mr. President has approved. That provision entails arrangement to evacuate not less than 5,000 Nigerians.

“Whatever happens you can be rest assured we are going to run any number of shifts that it will involve. Don’t forget it will also involve taking care of those Nigerians that may decide not to come back. It also includes some assistance for the feeding that may have been done by the missions under whatever arrangements. Even the missions themselves are also in dire situations. So it’s a whole gambit of activities that are involved.”

Asked if the amount will be released immediately for the exercise, the Minister said: “That is why the evacuation flights will begin today (Wednesday).”

On  students trapped in Ukrainian cities now under the occupation of Russians, the minister said: “We want to believe the Russian armed forces will obey the rules of engagement. They know  the rules about civilians that are caught up  in situations such as this. We want to assume they will respect international laws and ensure that no harm comes to them.”

 

