Buhari approves appointment of 4 new perm secs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.
A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja.
The appointments are coming on the heels of the recent massive redeployment of Permanent Secretaries, also approved by the President.
The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: James Sule (Kaduna); Ismaila Abubakar (Kebbi); Ibiene Patricia Roberts (Rivers) and Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu (Zamfara).
According to the statement, the swearing-in and deployment of the new Permanent Secretaries will be announced soon.

