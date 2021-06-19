Buhari approves appointment of 5 new permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries to fill existing vacant positions in the Federal Civil Service. A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, yesterday said the appointments followed the recent selection process. The five new permanent secretaries from five different states include: Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso; Ekiti State, Onwudiwe Maryann Ngozi; Enugu State, Yusuf Ibrahim Idris; Katsina State, Ogunbiyi Marcus Olaniyi; Lagos State and Ibrahim Abubakar Kana; Nasarawa State.
