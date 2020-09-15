Buhari approves appointment of four new perm secs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), said Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

This appointment came on the heels of the recent massive redeployment of permanent secretaries, also approved by the President.

The appointed permanent secretaries include James Sule, Kaduna; Ismaila Abubakar, Kebbi; Ibiene Patricia Roberts, Rivers and Aliyu Shinkafi Shehu, Zamfara.

According to the statement, the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries would be announced soon.

