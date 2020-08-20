News

Buhari approves appointment of NDPHC MD, Executive Directors

President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company.
In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande on Thursday, the President also approved the appointment of Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.
“Following the development, the renewal of office will take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four years.
“Also, the appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity,” the statement said.

