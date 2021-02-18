Buhari approves appointment of Orji Ogbonnaya as Executive Secretary of NEITI

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI.

A statement from the Office Of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation released in Abuja explained that Dr Orji’s appointment takes effect from Friday, February 19.

Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji from Abia State is a renowned broadcaster, journalist, natural resource governance expert, political economist and development Communications specialist. He is coming to the job with over 30 years of diverse and extensive experience in the public service, the media industry, and international development sector.

Until his appointment as Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Orji was for several years, the Agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy. Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji began his career in the Public Service at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), from where he later worked in management positions in other federal agencies.

Dr Orji has also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where he managed several donor-funded projects.

Dr. Orji holds a master’s degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development respectively from the University of Abuja. He is an alumnus of the J. F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the International Law Institute, George Town University, Washington D.C, the World Bank Institute, the African Development Bank Institute, the Lagos Business School, among other renowed global institutions.

Established in 2004, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), is the key anti-corruption agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governanace of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

