News

Buhari approves appointment of Orji Ogbonnaya as Executive Secretary of NEITI

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI.
A statement from the Office Of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation released in Abuja explained that Dr Orji’s appointment takes effect from Friday, February 19.
Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji from Abia State is a renowned broadcaster, journalist, natural resource governance expert, political economist and development Communications specialist. He is coming to the job with over 30 years of diverse and extensive experience in the public service, the media industry, and international development sector.
Until his appointment as Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Orji was for several years, the Agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy. Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji began his career in the Public Service at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), from where he later worked in management positions in other federal agencies.
Dr Orji has also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where he managed several donor-funded projects.
Dr. Orji holds a master’s degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development respectively from the University of Abuja. He is an alumnus of the J. F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the International Law Institute, George Town University, Washington D.C, the World Bank Institute, the African Development Bank Institute, the Lagos Business School, among other renowed global institutions.
Established in 2004, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), is the key anti-corruption agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governanace of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG evacuates 241 Nigerians from China

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government on Monday begun the evacuation of about 241 Nigerians who had been trapped in China.   The President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (East China), Elijah Odii, stated these in a short message.   He also sent a statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, China entitled: ‘Re: Evacuation of Nigerians from […]
News

S’west ministers demand probe of military over Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ministers from the South-west who were directed to relocate to their home states to douse the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests have presented their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). In the report presented earlier on Wednesday, they demanded a thorough investigation into the Lekki toll plaza shooting incident, particularly the role of […]
News Top Stories

Stamp Duty: FIRS cedes adhesive stamp supply to NIPOST

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Agencies end rift Both the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have amicably resolved their lingering rift over stamp duty collection, with the Service ceding right to supply adhesive stamp to the postal agency. Resolution of the imbroglio between the two government agencies was made possible by the signing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica