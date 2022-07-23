News

Buhari approves appointment of three new permanent secretaries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies. According to a release by the Deputy Director of Communications, Ahmed Abdullahi, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known yesterday. She disclosed that the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin were Jafiya Lydia Shehu (Adamawa); Udo Okokon Ekanem (Akwa Ibom) and Faruk Yusuf Yabo (Sokoto). A date for the swearing- in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course, he stated.

 

Our Reporters

