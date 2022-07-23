Buhari approves appointment of three new permanent secretaries

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies. According to a release by the Deputy Director of Communications, Ahmed Abdullahi, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known yesterday. She disclosed that the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin were Jafiya Lydia Shehu (Adamawa); Udo Okokon Ekanem (Akwa Ibom) and Faruk Yusuf Yabo (Sokoto). A date for the swearing- in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course, he stated.
Related Articles
A’Ibom govt to FRSC: Lay emphasis on safe driving culture
Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to pay premium attention to educating road users on safe driving culture through a robust driving orientation and licensing in place of punitive measures. This was as the government said that the regular approach by the FRSC had continued to pitch the officers […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Philanthropist donates 2, 000 capacity church in Bayelsa
To advance the work of God, a philanthropist, Patrick Idiaghe, has built and donated a 2, 000 capacity church auditorium to Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ovom Yenagoa Bayelsa State. Dedicating the church auditorium at the weekend, the Archbishop Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Reverend Hyacinth Egbebo, called on other highly placed people in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 recoveries exceed 14,000 as NCDC confirms 595 new cases
The number of new COVID-19 recoveries increased to its highest in four days as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 293 persons discharged on Thursday. A total of 14,292 people have now been discharged across the country. The NCDC also announced 595 new cases in 23 states and the federal capital territory […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)