Buhari approves appointment Of Umar Waziri as CFO of FGN PowerCo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Umar Hassan Waziri as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Federal Government’s Power Company Limited.

Waziri replaced Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, who was responsible for managing the financial and administrative activities of the FGN PowerCo, a statement issued on Friday by Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mallam Tanko Abdullahi said.

Waziri is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 20 years experience in accounting, auditing, and financing in the energy and public sectors.

His replacement, follows the recent approval by Buhari of the appointment of Ahmed as the new Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for an initial four-year term, starting April this year.

Subsequently, Ahmed has so far resumed his new position as the Executive Secretary of FRC, having resigned from his former position as CFO of the FGN PowerCo.

Ahmed was among the five members of the executive management team of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

