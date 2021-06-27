Business

Buhari approves appointment Of Umar Waziri as CFO of FGN PowerCo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Umar Hassan Waziri as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Federal Government’s Power Company Limited.
Waziri replaced Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed, who was responsible for managing the financial and administrative activities of the FGN PowerCo, a statement issued on Friday by Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mallam Tanko Abdullahi said.
Waziri is  a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with over 20 years  experience in accounting, auditing, and financing in the energy and public sectors.
His  replacement, follows the recent approval by Buhari of the appointment of Ahmed as the new Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for an initial four-year term, starting April this year.
Subsequently, Ahmed has so far resumed his new position as the Executive Secretary of FRC, having resigned from his former position as CFO of the FGN PowerCo.
Ahmed was among the five members of the executive management team of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Lagos earmarks N1.2bn matching grants for farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to enhance farmers’ productivity and their linkage to markets by facilitating consolidation of agricultural products, the Lagos State Government through its World Bank Assisted Project- Agro-Processing, Productivity, Enhancement and Livelihood improvement Support (APPEALS) project, is proposing a N1.2 billion as grant to support for 3,000 farmers this year. However, the proposed grant […]
Business

NSE extends weekly gains by 0.86%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sunu proposes share reconstruction Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed last week on the positive route as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalizmsation both appreciated by 0.86 per cent to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively. All other indices finished higher with the exception of […]
Business

Lagos unveils ‘Smart Meter Hackathon, calls for entry

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In furtherance of ongoing efforts to address the metering gap in Lagos and Nigeria, the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, in collaboration with Eko Innovation Centre, has unveiled a Smart Meter Initiative tagged “The Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon 2020” Through the initiative, which is widely applauded as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica