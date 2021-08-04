News

Buhari approves deployment of 9 perm secs

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the deployment of nine Federal Permanent Secretaries to Federal Ministries. A statement from the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the deployment was conveyed through a official circular HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/ IX/59. While some Permanent Secretaries were deployed from their various old Ministries to new ones, others were deployed for the first time. Those affected included, Bitrus Bako Nabasu was redeployed from the Ministry of Petroleum Resource to the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and Dr. Evelyn Ngige, Service Welfare Office, office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment. Mammam Mahmuda, who held sway at the Career Management Office, office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Health. Also, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, was redeployed from Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while Dr. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, was redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

