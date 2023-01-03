Buhari approves deployment of technology to fight insecurity in S’East

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of technology to combat insecurity in the South-East.

This was disclosed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma in an interaction with newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Thanking the President for approving the conversion of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital for the Federal University of Technology and the approval that converted Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a Federal College of Education, the governor also commended Buhari for the partial completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

On his request from the President, Uzodinma said: “I also appealed to him for further support with some technological deployments we have planned to be able to do an advanced kind of security control in the South East. And he has also given his approval to that.

“And in a moment from now, we’ll be getting some surveillance equipment and some modern technologies that will help us manage security so that we can fight crime with little or no collateral damage to the environment.”

