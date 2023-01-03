News

Buhari approves deployment of technology to fight insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of technology to combat insecurity in the South-East.

This was disclosed by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma in an interaction with newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Thanking the President for approving the conversion of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital for the Federal University of Technology and the approval that converted Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a Federal College of Education, the governor also commended Buhari for the partial completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

On his request from the President, Uzodinma said: “I also appealed to him for further support with some technological deployments we have planned to be able to do an advanced kind of security control in the South East.  And he has also given his approval to that.

“And in a moment from now, we’ll be getting some surveillance equipment and some modern technologies that will help us manage security so that we can fight crime with little or no collateral damage to the environment.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ukraine War: 6m without power as winter bites

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine’s president says six million Ukrainian households are still without power, after massive missile strikes hit the country this week. “As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions and in Kyiv,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address. The number of affected households has reduced by half since Wednesday, he added. But millions […]
News

Buhari attack: Ganduje suspends media aide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media platforms.   The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Sunday afternoon, said the suspension is […]
News Top Stories

870,568 voters shun poll as Akeredolu is re-elected

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Adewale Momoh Akure

Less than half of eligible voters in Ondo State decided the outcome of the October 10, 2020 Ondo State governorship election as 292,830 voters reelected the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office.   Out of the 1,822,346 registered voters in Ondo State, 1,478,460 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica