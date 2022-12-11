Buhari approves disbursement of $350m Cabotage fund

After years of delay the Federal Government has announced that disbursement of the over $350 million Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) would soon commence.

Minister of Transportation, Engr. Muazu Jaji Sambo disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at the flag off ceremony of the Batch B of the 3rd phase of the National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

He said when the fund is disbursed, it would empower indigenous ship owners and shipping operations to create employment for the graduates of the NSDP.

He added that the move also is to enable local operators to compete favourably with their international counterparts.

The CVFF is an intervention fund created by the Federal Government for the development of indigenous shipping capacity in Nigeria to enable them maintain existing vessels or purchase new ones.

Sambo had on assumption recently stated that disbursement of the Cabotage fund is one of the low hanging fruits his administration wished to realise before the end of the Buhari administration in May 2023.

The Minister had noted that the collapse of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL) no doubt created a gap in the manpower development of the shipping industry in Nigeria especially in the area of shipboard training and manning.

He stated however that the NSDP has so far been a success story and has further advanced the human capacity development programme of the Federal Government, saying from inception in 2008, the programme has trained over 2,000 students in Marine Engineering, Nautical Science and Naval Architecture, of which many are now gainfully employed and sailing on both coastal and international vessels.

“The success of this laudable policy cannot be overemphasized therefore the Federal Ministry of Transportation will continue to encourage and partner with NIMASA on NSDP and other policies on the development of a sustainable maritime based economy (Blue Economy).

“Hence, the Ministry explicitly gave its nod on the expansion of the Programme by another set of 435 new students to be recruited into the NSDP. The flag off of the 3rd phase of NSDP ‘’Christened NSDP-TERRA’’ marks another milestone in the development of manpower in line with the Federal Government policy on youth empowerment,” he said.

Earlier in his address, The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASAS) Dr. Bashir Jamoh disclosed that from inception of NSDP to 2020, the programme has enrolled 2,041 students, while 892 are now licensed deck and engine officers including naval Architects, the rest are in their final stage of the programme.

According to him, about 486 of the graduates are now gainfully employed and sailing in both coastal and ocean going vessels.

He disclosed that in Nigeria, the demand for seafarers has also increased on account of the cabotage regime which requires that vessels engaged in commercial trade and operations in the coastal and inland waters in Nigeria should be manned by Nigerians. “The expanding opportunities provided by the Liquefied Natural Gas projects have also been a major boost for manpower demand of the sector. With prospects for the commencement of operations of the Brass LNG, the expansion of the NLNG trains and the Olokola Gas project, manpower demand for that sector has doubled the existing number.”

‘Another prospect is the growing off-shore oil exploration and production activities, which have increased the vessel requirements to meet demand in the sector. Other areas with significant prospects include the fishing sector, the manning of inland waterway crafts and coastal tankers.

Overall, the prospects for the future of the Nigerian shipping industry remain very bright in spite of the manpower constraints. It is our hope that the NSDP scheme will in the long run increase the pool of Nigerian seafarers for export to other countries,

“To our youthful cadets, as you set sail, we make but only one demand of you – that you never lose sight of the mission of this voyage; avoid the foreign distractions that can cause a shipwreck to your budding careers and dedicate yourselves to the completion of your education so that your country’s huge investment will not be in vain. This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Dr Jamoh told them.

