Buhari approves Echono as new TETFund Executive Secretary

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Echono, who recently retired from the civil service, has served in various important national assignments including Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETfund.

News of his appointment was contained in a terse statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mr. Ben Goong.

Arc. Echono takes over from Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose five-year tenure ends on March 18, 2022.

“Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors,” the statement read.

