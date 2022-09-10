News

Buhari approves FG’s takeover of Gombe Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Federal Government’s take-over of the Gombe State Airport. This was disclosed yesterday by the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who briefed newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the takeover would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation. Yahaya hinted that he equally discussed the political development in his state with the President. The governor disclosed that the proposed Gombe State Investment Summit would be held in the first week of October. He explained that the Summit would attract investors and ultimately increase the internally generated revenue of the northeastern state in the wake of the 13-year insurgency that ravaged the region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith News

Repentant fraudster returns N4.5 million to victim

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    There was jubilation at Lord Chosen Charismatic, Revival Church, recently, when an internent fraudster, Mr Samson Obinali, testified that he restituted the sum of N4.5 million to US citizen, who he had duped in 2021.   Obinali, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos State, explained that he could neither keep nor spend […]
News

NCDMB building commissioning will attract investors –Expert

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

An expert in the oil and gas sector and Chairperson of the Project 100 Executive Committee Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, has said the recent commissioning of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) tower, would attract more investors to the sector. President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday commissioned the 17 storey headquarters of the NCDMB […]
News Top Stories

I&E Window: CBN rakes in $3bn from export proceeds’ repatriation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…cautions critics over forex crisis Amidst uncertainty in the country’s foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has admitted to doing lots of monitoring with regard to regulations and distribution to ease the supply side to critical sectors of the economy. To ensure stringent compliance, the apex bank disclosed that its close watch […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica