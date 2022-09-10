Buhari approves FG’s takeover of Gombe Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Federal Government’s take-over of the Gombe State Airport. This was disclosed yesterday by the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who briefed newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the takeover would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation. Yahaya hinted that he equally discussed the political development in his state with the President. The governor disclosed that the proposed Gombe State Investment Summit would be held in the first week of October. He explained that the Summit would attract investors and ultimately increase the internally generated revenue of the northeastern state in the wake of the 13-year insurgency that ravaged the region.
