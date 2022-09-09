News

Buhari approves FG’s takeover of Gombe Airport

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Federal Government’s take-over of the Gombe State Airport.

This was disclosed Friday by the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya who briefed newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the takeover would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation.

The governor also hinted that he equally discussed the political development in his state with the President.

The governor also disclosed that the proposed Gombe State Investment Summit would be held in the first week of October.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Industrial Court stops Kwara labour strike over minimum wage

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday granted an ex-parte order restraining labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage.   Granted by Justice D. K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the court, the order came […]
News Top Stories

June 12: How I managed Abiola’s case, by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday said three factors played key roles on how he was able to man-age the June 12, 1993 political debacle, which late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential election, eventually paid the supreme price-death.   Specifically, Abdulsalami insisted that the […]
News

JUST IN: Museveni declared Ugandan election winner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote rigging by his main rival Bobi Wine. Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said. Wine, a former pop star, earlier vowed to provide evidence of fraud. The Electoral Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica