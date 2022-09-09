Buhari approves FG’s takeover of Gombe Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Federal Government’s take-over of the Gombe State Airport.

This was disclosed Friday by the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya who briefed newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the takeover would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation.

The governor also hinted that he equally discussed the political development in his state with the President.

The governor also disclosed that the proposed Gombe State Investment Summit would be held in the first week of October.

