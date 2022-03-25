Buhari approves four new Permanent Secretaries

Following the recently concluded selection process, President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries including the Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice in the Federal Civil Service.

This was disclosed in a release by the Deputy Director, Press and Publicity, in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Ahmed Abdullahi, in a release made a ailable to newsmen Friday.

According to him, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who made this known in Abuja, said the appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin, where applicable, were as follows: Ogbe Mary Ada, Benue; Shehu Ibrahim, Jigawa; Daju Kachallom Shangti, Plateau and Beatrice Ejodamen , Solicitor General of the Federation/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

“A date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course,” he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...