Buhari approves fresh appointment, re-appointment of NDIC’s governing board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) board and the appointment of some new members and reappointment of some existing members to the board.

The appointment of the existing members of the board whose four-year term became effective on December 9, 2018 expired on December 9, 2022. Irrespective of the tenure of the appointment, NDIC operates a semester system for its board.

Therefore, the board stands dissolved at the end of the tenure of first appointment, a statement yesterday by Tanko Yunusa, Media Assistant to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed said. The board has five other members whose membership is by virtue of institutional or Office representation in line with the provision of Section 5 (2 c and d) of the NDIC, Act, 2006

It becomes imperative to reconstitute the governing board the NDIC to avoid vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy. The appointment of some new members into the Board is aimed at injecting fresh ideas necessary to reposition the corporation for enhanced performance.

