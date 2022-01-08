Buhari approves Gbeleyi as Chairman of FMBN

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday. A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a wellknown financial expert, who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector. He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.
Related Articles
Honouring their own achievers
A prophet is not often recognized at home, as the saying goes. But for some citizens of Cross River State, the reverse became true recently when the owners of Calabar Municipality broke the tradition and honoured the deserving. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar Recently, the Qua nation gathered in their town hall to celebrate those […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Question marks over Benin bronzes to be returned to Nigeria by Archbishop of Canterbury
Two ‘Benin Bronze’ sculptures gifted to the Archbishop of Canterbury in 1982 that are set to be repatriated to Nigeria were made in the 1980s, officials have said. Sculptures and plaques made for royalty in the former Kingdom of Benin and seized by British forces in 1897 have been the subject of growing calls […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why Igbo must lobby APC, PDP for President in 2023, by Nwankwo
A former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, yesterday urged the people of South-East zone to start lobbying for presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023 presidential election. Nwankwo, a former INEC Commissioner said the zone must lobby the two dormant political parties of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)