Buhari approves Gbeleyi as Chairman of FMBN

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday. A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a wellknown financial expert, who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector. He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.

