Buhari approves inclusion of Rep. Sununu in health sector reform panel

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu as the representative of the House of Representatives in the Health Sector Reform Committee. This was made known in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. Sununu, a medical doctor, is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and had previously served as a Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association and Associate member of the World Medical Association.

The Health Sector Reform Committee, under the Chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others. The committee, which will work for a period of six months, will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.

