Buhari approves N10bn for NPC enumeration area demarcation

There are indications that the stalled National Population Commission (NPC) Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 546 local government areas across the country has received a boost with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the release of N10 billion.

NPC Acting Chairman, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said the fund would ensure the continuation of enumeration area demar cation (EAD for the next national census.

Oyetunji also said that President Buhari approved an additional N4.5 billon to be included in the 2021 Budget for the completion of the exercise as part of preparations for the next census.

Asked when the next census would commence, Oyetunji said: “I can tell you that we are very close to the conduct of the exercise. You will recall that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the membership of the NPC recently, including a substantive chairman.

While Oyetunji did not specifically give a date the next exercise, he said: “I can tell you that we are very close to the conduct of the exercise. You will recall that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the complete membership of the NPC, including a substantive chairman.

“Hitherto, the commission had been implementing the EAD in phases due to limitations in the availability and allocation of funds.”

Like this: Like Loading...