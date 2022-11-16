News

Buhari approves N134bn for military veterans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approves the sum of N134.7 billion for the payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to all veterans.

He also announced the donation of N10 million to the Nigerian Legion, on behalf of the Federal Government, at the launch of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal fund.

Speaking at the occasion, which preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the President pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare of veterans by ensuring prompt payment of their pension and other entitlements, which had been demonstrated by his approval of the payment of SDA to veterans with effect from 2017.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

