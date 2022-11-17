News

Buhari approves N134bn security allowance for military veterans

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N134.7 billion for payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to all military veterans. Buhari, who announced this at the launch of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal fund, also announced the donation of N10 million to the Nigerian Legion on behalf of the Federal Government. Speaking at the ceremony, which preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the President pledged the government’s commitment to the welfare of veterans by ensuring prompt payment of their pensions and other entitlements.

He said: “However, in order to capture all veterans hitherto excluded from the payment of the SDA, I have approved a review of the effective date of the Manual of Financial Administration for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA) 2017. ‘‘Accordingly, I have also approved the sum of N134, 749,953,243.6 for that purpose.” Buhari also expressed delight that Defence Health Maintenance Limited is living up to expectations in providing healthcare services to the veterans, noting the expansion of the reach of their services through the establishment of zonal and state offices.

He promised that the government would continue to prioritise the provision of quality healthcare services to veterans and citizens at large. The President also commended the armed forces for confronting banditry, kidnappings, molestations and killing of innocent citizens head-on, saying that these “vices alien to our culture” were on the decline. He said calm is gradually returning to some affected parts of the country due to the approach and increasing military campaign to decimate subversive elements involved in destructive activities such as “in the insurgency in North East, militancy in Niger Delta” as well as ethnic and religious tensions in some communities.

Buhari called on business enterprises to appreciate the sacrifice of servicemen and gallant troops by extending support to them through discounts and rebates on purchases and services rendered, saying this would act as a morale booster to members of the Armed Forces and assist them in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.

He commended the governors who are Patrons of Veterans in their respective states for their support of the Nigerian Legion. As the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Legion, Buhari urged government agencies to continue to patronise the services of the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires in the provision of security and other administrative services. Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who also promised financial donation on behalf of the National Assembly to the Nigerian Legion, commended the President for giving “maximum support” to the armed forces.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi pledged that the ministry would continue to ensure the prompt payment of the entitlements and death benefits of the deceased servicemen. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on behalf of the military; the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on behalf of the intelligence community; and the Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee; pledged donations to the Nigerian legion at the Emblem Appeal Launch.

 

Our Reporters

