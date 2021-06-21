News

Buhari approves N18bn for establishment of four specialised varsities in 2021

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

In honour of his campaign promise to Nigerians in 2015 to transform the technological landscape, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N18 billion for the establishment of four specialised universities before the end of 2021.

These are universities of technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states, and universities of health, nutrition and medical sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, added that the four existing universities of technology in Yola, Akure, Owerri and Niger states would be upgraded and a National Institute of Technology (NIT) established in Abuja by 2022.

According to him, the choice of locations was done bearing in mind the promise of establishing an apex technology institute in the nation’s capital and one in each geo-political zone of the country.

Represented by his Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echonu, the minister disclosed that establishment of the universities of health sciences was conceived due to the huge doctor-patient gap and dearth of medical research as well as production of pharmaceutical products as exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

