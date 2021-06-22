Buhari approves N18bn for four new specialised varsities in 2021

…to establish institute, upgrade existing specialised varsities in 2022

In honour of his campaign promise to Nigerians in 2015 to transform the technological landscape, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N18 billion for the establishment of four specialised universities before the end of 2021.

These are universities of technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states, and universities of health, nutrition and medical sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, added that the four existing universities of technology in Yola, Akure, Owerri and Niger states would be upgraded and a National Institute of Technology (NIT) established in Abuja by 2022.

According to him, the choice of locations was done bearing in mind the promise of establishing an apex technology institute in the nation’s capital and one in each geo-political zone of the country.

Represented by his Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echonu, the minister disclosed that establishment of the universities of health sciences was conceived due to the huge doctor-patient gap and dearth of medical research as well as production of pharmaceutical products as exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “After a comprehensive review of the policy by key stakeholders in the education sector, it was resolved that the four existing universities of technology located in Yola (North East), Akure (South West), Owerri (South East) and Minna (North Central) be upgraded and equipped while two additional universities of technology to be located in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom States, would be established for the purpose.

“Similarly, a National Institute of Technology (NIT) shall be established in Abuja. The Institute shall be patterned after similar institutions in Singapore and Malaysia to serve essentially as a postgraduate centre devoted to research and innovation, drawing the best graduates from the six universities of technology, as well as other exceptional graduates from reputable universities within and outside Nigeria.

“Mr. President also observed from the report of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that the sudden outbreak of the pandemic exposed the weak institutional capacity for disease control and surveillance in the country, particularly with respect to medical facilities, modern laboratory equipment, trained personnel and supporting infrastructure.

“With the recent establishment of the only Federal Government-owned University of Health Scences, Otukpo in Benue State and the huge gap in doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products, government recognised the compelling need to establish two other specialized universities in health, nutrition and medical sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

“These shall lay a solid foundation for building national preparedness and resilience in anticipation of future challenges in the health sector while reducing medical tourism to countries like India, UAE, Egypt, Europe and the USA.

“To ensure early takeoff of these institutions, Mr. President approved a take-off grant of N4 billion each for the universities of technology and N5 billion each for the universities of health science from the funding resources of Tetfund.

