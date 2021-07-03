Buhari approves N1bn for new aerospace varsity

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N1 billion as take off budget for the establishment of African University of Aerospace and Aviation to be located in Abuja. Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika who made the disclosure, during a working visit to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said the specialised university would be dedi-cated to research and development in civil aviation and aerospace technology.

According to him, Aerospace and Civil aviation has been expanded with new frontiers that needs the attention of experts which the university, the first of its kind in Africa, intends to bring out researchers centered primarily on aerospace and civil aviation matters He said: “An example is the development of drones or unmanned vehicles that are now taken over the space delivering cargo, delivering mails, delivering things and very soon delivering human beings. “This is a new frontier in civil aviation that needs to be developed, we started with Brazil in the area of civil aviation, today Brazil is producing aircraft, and we aren’t producing a pin. So, I think we should be able to have this University that is dedicated to aerospace and aviation in addition also production of high level manpower.’’

