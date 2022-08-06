News

Buhari approves N24bn for NASENI’s modular irrigation project

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N24 billion for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the execution of a smart modular irrigation project. Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna made this disclosure while briefing newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday Haruna said that he was in the Villa to present the financial details of the agency’s operation to the President. According to him, he was bound to update the President as he remains the Chairman of the agency, stressing that doing so was not because of suspicion of corruption.

“Last week, the President approved N24 billion for smart irrigation system based on the request by NASENI. So, it is his believed that if our money is remitted, why asking for further funding. Just to clarify the situation, not because of any other things; to know the status. And, of course, to give him exactly, as the Chairman of the Board NASENI, he should know to the last Kobo, what do we have, what don’t we have, to guide his decisions on matters”, he said. Explaining the purpose of the funding, he said the government had acquired 10 hectares of land in Adamawa state using water from River Benue, where the pilot scheme would start.

He added that the fund would be used for “pumps, structures, farming techniques, the farmers, the officers, the offices that are needed, the vehicles, and the administrative management, up to the period that we will have this demonstration farm, using modular irrigation system first model. First model in the sense that this one we’re drawing water from River Benue, of course solar powered.”

 

